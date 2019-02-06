Skyline Champion +14% post Q3 results

Skyline Champion (SKY +14.4% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 20% Y/Y to $354.7M, driven by an increase in the number of homes sold as well as a higher average selling price per home sold.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 86 bps to 18.3%; and operating margin declined by 346 bps to 4.5%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 3% Y/Y to $26.41M and margin declined by 126 bps to 7.5%.

SG&A expenses increased by 48.6% Y/Y to $48.85M and margin was 13.8% up by 260 bps .

Total homes sold increased 16% to 5,348. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold increased by 17% to 5,019 with U.S. ASPs increasing by 9% to $61,700.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $51.92M, compared to cash used $671k a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $128.98M, as of December 29, 2018.

