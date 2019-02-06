PCM +5.4% post Q4 results

PCM (PCMI +5.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.6% Y/Y to 564.12M of which Commercial $440.2M (-0.5% Y/Y), Public Sector $59.9M (+14% Y/Y), Canada $50.5M (+23% Y/Y) & United Kingdom $13.7M (+50% Y/Y).

Total sales of services increased 5.8% Y/Y to $45.5M where Commercial was $32.1M (+0.6% Y/Y), Public Sector $4.6M (+39.4% Y/Y) & Canada $7.8M (+5.4 Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 40 bps to 15%.

Operating income was $10.8M compared to loss of 1M Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 167 bps to 2.68%.

Cash & equivalents of $6M, outstanding borrowings decreased 58.7% Y/Y to $88.4M.

FY19 Outlook: Adjusted EPS of $2.55-2.75.

