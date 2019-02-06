BNP Paribas trims revenue growth target under 2020 plan

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF -0.5%) trims its target for revenue growth and boosts the goal for recurring cost savings under its 2020 plan.
Targets revenue growth for 2016-2020 period at 1.5% per year, down from its initial goal of 2.5% per year, and recurring cost savings of €3.3B, up from €2.7B in the initial plan.
Q4 revenue of €10.2B fell 3.5% vs. the year-ago quarter, which included an €11M OCA/DVA.
Q4 cost of risk -€896M vs. -€686M in Q3 and -€985M in Q4 2017.
Q4 operating income of €1.59B declined 18% from €1.93B in the year-ago period. By core business segment:
Domestic markets €935M, -2.1% Q/Q, up 14% Y/Y.
International financial services €972B, down 15% Q/Q, down 23% Y/Y.
Corporate and institutional banking €359M, down 51% Q/Q, down 25% Y/Y.
Q4 net income of €1.44B, fell 32% Q/Q and increased 1.1% Y/Y.
Previously: BNP Paribas reports Q4 results (Feb. 6)
