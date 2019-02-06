Savara down 2% after trial updates
Feb. 06, 2019
- Thinly traded Savara (SVRA -2.1%) is down, albeit on only 12K shares, following its update on two late-stage clinical trials.
- IMPALA: A Phase 3 evaluating Molgradex, an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare lung disorder characterized by the feeling of breathlessness. Topline data should be available by late Q2. If all goes well, the company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020. A three-year extension study, IMPALA-X, is in process.
- AVAIL: A Phase 3 evaluating AeroVanc, vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder, for the treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF). Enrollment, currently at 143, is proceeding slower than planned and will now be completed in Q3. The slower pace is due to a higher-than-expected screen failure rate (46%), due mainly to pulmonary exacerbations occurring between screening and randomization and the inability to meet the required lung function range. Topline data should be available in Q2 2020.