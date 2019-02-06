Southwestern Energy -5% as investors focus on cash flow deficit

Southwestern Energy (SWN -4.5% ) slides as much as 8% intraday after issuing 2019 guidance on production, spending and several other metrics.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer, who rates SWN a Sell with a $4 price target, says investors may seek greater confidence in a sustained inflection to free cash flow and may need to see "that inflection to afford greater credit for ongoing FCF."

Credit Suisse’s William Featherston believes SWN’s 2019 guidance is more capital efficient, though its free cash flow deficit continues to weigh; he thinks shares are fairly valued vs. peers.

Johnson Rice’s Charles Meade says SWN’s outlook vs. expectations is mixed but on balance sees guidance as positive, with lower capex and higher liquids volumes.

Source: Bloomberg First Word