Walker & Dunlop +3.1% after dividend boost, Q4 beat
Feb. 06, 2019 10:58 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)WDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) gains 3.1% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and a 20% quarterly dividend boost.
- Q4 EPS of $1.44 breezes past the consensus estimate of $1.38 and increases from the comparable year-ago number of $1.26.
- Board increases quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share from prior dividend of 25 cents; board authorizes a share repurchase program of up to $50.0M.
- Q4 total transaction volume of $9.35B advanced 13% from the year-ago level.
- Loan origination volume increased 22% to $8.34B Y/Y; investment sales volume of $1.01B fell 31% as rising interest rates led to slower multifamily property sales.
- Q4 operating margin of 30% fell from 32% a year ago due to increases in amortization and depreciation and other operating expenses associated with tax reform.
