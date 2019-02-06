Snap +27% after strong Q4; analysts reset price targets

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 27% and at its highest point since September's end after its Q4 user numbers and revenue pleased observers and pressed analysts to rerate their price targets.

High targets came from Credit Suisse (which raised to $10.50, now implying 17.4% further upside) and RBC ($10). Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $10. And Raymond James upgraded the stock to Market Perform.

More bearish firms are dragging their targets higher as well. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $5.50 (now implying just 38.5% downside) and UBS raised its price target to $6. JPMorgan has a $7 price target.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript