FDA on board with start of clinical studies of Fate's FT516 cell therapy

  • The FDA has accepted Fate Therapeutics' (FATE +1.4%) IND seeking approval to start clinical trials assessing off-the-shelf cell therapy FT516 in patients with blood cancers. A Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of three weekly doses in patients with treatment-resistant hematologic malignancies is first up.
  • The company says FT516, derived from a clonal master-induced pluripotent stem cell line engineered to express a cell surface protein called CD16 Fc receptor, is the first cell therapy derived from a single genetically engineered pluripotent stem cell cleared for clinical testing in the world.
