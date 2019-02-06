Catabasis Pharmaceuticals down 20% on stock offering
Feb. 06, 2019 11:10 AM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)ATXSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) prices an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 4M units at $5.00/unit for gross proceeds of ~$20M.
- Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and 0.5 of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock for a total of 4M common shares and warrants to purchase 2M common shares.
- Each warrant will have an exercise price of $6.25/share and is exercisable immediately and will expire in five years from the date of issuance.
- Closing date is on or about February 8, 2019.
- Net proceeds will be used for clinical trial and other research and development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- CATB is -20.1% to $4.83
