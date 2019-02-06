Adobe considers chipmaking - Axios

Adobe (ADBE -0.2%) is considering building its own chips, according to comments from CTO Abhay Parasnis reported by Axios.
Parasnis questioned whether Adobe should become a licensee of ARM, the SoftBank-owned company whose chip design is widely used in tech.
But he later told Axios Adobe could also package its technology closer to silicon through a chipmaker partnership rather than making the chips.
Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazon all make their own chips to lessen dependence on chipmakers like Intel (INTC +0.9%).
