Vale to invest $400M in technology to reduce need for tailings dams

Vale (VALE -1.6% ) says it plans to invest 1.5B reais ($409M) in dry stacking tailing systems to reduce its reliance on tailings dams following last month's deadly dam burst.

Vale says its plan to shift to dry tailings, which would start next year, is intended to raise the dry processing portion of its production to 70% by 2023, thus reducing the need for dams in its operations.

Separately, Vale's Samarco joint mining venture with BHP that has not operated since a deadly dam collapse in 2015 reportedly will seek to reboot talks with creditors in the wake of last month's disaster.

While Samarco and debtholders had been in discussions since late November, the talks were scrapped and negotiations will restart from scratch, according to the report.