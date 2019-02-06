Central European Media +2% post Q4 results
Feb. 06, 2019
- Central European Media (CETV +1.9%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.1% Y/Y to $228.3M.
- Revenue by geography: Bulgaria $25.4M (+0.6% Y/Y); Czech Republic $75.9M (+3.3% Y/Y); Romania $64.8M (+2.5% Y/Y); Slovak Republic $36.2M (+5.4% Y/Y) & Slovenia $26.1M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- OIBDA by geography: Bulgaria $8.5M (-10.8% Y/Y); Czech Republic $35.6M (+4.2% Y/Y); Romania $27M (+25% Y/Y); Slovak Republic $17.9M (+39% Y/Y) & Slovenia $10.5M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Overall Q4 margins: Operating increased 580 bps to 35.4% & OIBDA margin increased 530 bps to 39.8%.
- TV advertising revenues increased 7% at actual rates and 3% at constant rates for FY 2018.
- Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 19% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates.
- Unlevered free cash flow was $156M & CME repaid ~$312M of debt using proceeds from warrant exercises and cash generated by the business, which reduced net leverage ratio to 3.5x.
