Turkish lira falls as Erdogan seeks vote to take over Isbank

The Turkish lira falls 0.3% against the U.S. dollar after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for a parliamentary vote to take over the country's largest listed lender, Turkiye Is Bankasi (OTC:TYIBF).

The bank's shares fell 1.3% in Istanbul trading on Wednesday, and have declined 7.8% in the past week.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) is down 1.3% in U.S. trading.

The bank has said in the past that any move to nationalize it would be a financial crime. The country's opposition party, CHP, holds a 28% stake in Isbank and has resisted Erdogan's call to give up its stake in the lender and its four seats on the board.

The call comes as Turkish banks are dealing with demands from companies to restructure debt due to the lira's 28%% drop vs. the U.S. dollar in the past year.

