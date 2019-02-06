Twitter Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.72M (+18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.