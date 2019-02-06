Yum! Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)YUMBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.