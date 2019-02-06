New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is up 8.6% and at 13-year highs following a quarter where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines and gave a 25% hike to its dividend.

Revenues rose 3.8% as subscription revenues dipped 2.2%. Overall ad revenues rose 5%. And in something of a milestone, digital advertising (up 23% Y/Y, best in years) has surpassed print advertising for the first time ever (54% vs. print's 46%).

Comps were hit by an extra week in the company's 2017 fiscal calendar. Adjusted operating profit fell to $94M from $105.9M

The company added 265,000 net new digital subscriptions in Q4, its best rate since right after the 2016 election. It ended the year with 3.4M digital subs (4.3M overall).

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $263.6M (down 2.2%); Advertising, $191.7M (up 5%); Other, $47.5M (up 47.7%).

