Kamada slips 1% on interim Glassia data
Feb. 06, 2019 Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)
- Ultra-thinly traded Kamada Ltd. (KMDA -1.2%) is down on below-average volume, a scant 2,776 shares, on the heels of preliminary data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intravenous Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (IV-AAT), marketed as Glassia in the U.S. for AAT deficiency, for the prevention of lung transplant rejection.
- Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either IV-AAT + standard-of-care (SOC) treatment (n=20) or SOC only (n=10). They will receive one year of treatment and will be followed for another year.
- The acute rejection rate in the IV-AAT + SOC cohort was 25% (n=5/20) compared to 30% (n=3/10) in the SOC-only group. The rate of pulmonary infections also favored IV-AAT, 53% vs. 50%, as did other lung function metrics.
- Throughout the one-year treatment period, the rate of adverse events favored SOC, 1.5/100 treatment days compared to 1.8 for IV-AAT + SOC.