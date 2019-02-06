Kamada slips 1% on interim Glassia data

Feb. 06, 2019 11:52 AM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)KMDABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Ultra-thinly traded Kamada Ltd. (KMDA -1.2%) is down on below-average volume, a scant 2,776 shares, on the heels of preliminary data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intravenous Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (IV-AAT), marketed as Glassia in the U.S. for AAT deficiency, for the prevention of lung transplant rejection.
  • Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either IV-AAT + standard-of-care (SOC) treatment (n=20) or SOC only (n=10). They will receive one year of treatment and will be followed for another year.
  • The acute rejection rate in the IV-AAT + SOC cohort was 25% (n=5/20) compared to 30% (n=3/10) in the SOC-only group. The rate of pulmonary infections also favored IV-AAT, 53% vs. 50%, as did other lung function metrics.
  • Throughout the one-year treatment period, the rate of adverse events favored SOC, 1.5/100 treatment days compared to 1.8 for IV-AAT + SOC.
