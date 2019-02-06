T-Mobile US Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+43.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.4B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.