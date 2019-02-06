Cook says Apple will "elevate" retail experience

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook tells employees the company will "elevate our in-store and online experiences" following the departure announcement for retail head Angela Ahrendts.

The comments came in a memo sent out yesterday and obtained by Business Insider.

Cook, on new retail head Deirdre O'Brien: "Deirdre was part of the team that planned and launched Apple’s very first online and retail stores. She has been a part of Retail’s exciting expansion and every product launch since. She knows the value of the deep human connections that retail experiences make possible — and she knows this is where Apple shows its heart and soul."

