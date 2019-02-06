BCE Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 BCE Inc. (BCE) By: Gaurav Batavia
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.