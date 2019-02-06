Kellogg Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.