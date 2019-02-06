Tyson Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 11:30 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.36B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.