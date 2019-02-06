Windstream teams with MobiTV for new Kinetic backbone
- Windstream (WIN -2.7%) is changing out the technology under its Kinetic TV service to shore up services for its customers.
- The company's partnering with over-the-top provider MobiTV to provide a new backbone, and users shouldn't notice disruption, as the channel lineup and prices will be the same.
- That will replace a Mediaroom Ericsson (ERIC +1.4%) solution, and allow for a cloud DVR, the company says, as well as enabling UHD/4K and voice control.
- Windstream will keep supporting those who want to keep using Mediaroom services, but won't offer them to new customers. The company provides its Kinetic-branded Internet in 18 states.