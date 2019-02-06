Ivanhoe's Friedland sees Congo copper mine becoming world’s second largest

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +10.9% ) Chairman Robert Friedland says the Kamoa-Kakula mine the company is developing in the Democratic Republic of Congo has the potential to become the world’s second largest copper mine, with peak annual production of more than 700K tons.

Ivanhoe says the capacity of the project’s first phase, producing 6M tons/year of ore, could later be tripled, and initial mine grades will average 6.8% copper, with production expected to start in 2021.

The first mine will be able to finance two additional mines and a smelter, with a $1.1B investment, which Friedland says is "mind-boggling and we’ve never seen that before."

Results from drill hole DD1450 at Kamoa North were "nothing short of extraordinary," confirming that "the broader Kamoa-Kakula region is by far the most important and exciting mining project in the world today," Bernstein analyst Paul Gait says.

Ivanhoe is developing Kamoa-Kakula with its Chinese joint venture partner Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) and the Congolese government.