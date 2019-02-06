Hain Celestial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)HAINBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-39.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612.4M (-21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.