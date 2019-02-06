FDA OKs Sanofi's Cablivi for rare low platelet disorder

Feb. 06, 2019 12:07 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The FDA approves Sanofi's (SNY -1%) Cablivi (caplacizumab-yhdp), in combination with plasma exchange and immunosuppression, for the treatment of adults with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare and severe autoimmune disorder characterized by low blood platelets, low red blood cell count, small areas of bleeding under the skin (purpura) and hemolytic anemia.
  • Caplacizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a blood clotting protein called von Willebrand factor which inhibits its interaction with platelets.
  • Cablivi is the company's first Nanobody-based drug to get the FDA's nod. Nanobodies® are a novel class of proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments that contain the unique structural and functional properties of naturally-occurring heavy chain only antibodies.
