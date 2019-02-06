Western Union Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)WUBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.