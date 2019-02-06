Qorvo Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $819.25M (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.