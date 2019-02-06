Cardinal Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)CAHBy: SA News Team
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.08B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Cardinal Health: Q2 Needs To Keep The Momentum Going