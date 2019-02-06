Marathon Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)MPCBy: SA News Team
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+79.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.08B (+60.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings