IntercontinentalExchange Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.