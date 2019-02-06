U.S. stocks stay in the red amid shutdown, trade concerns

President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night failed to buoy U.S. stocks today as there's still no resolution on whether the government will close again next week and China-U.S. trade remains a concern ahead of talks in Beijing next week.

The major U.S. stock averages seesaw somewhat, but stay in the negative at noon.

S&P 500 slips 0.3% and the Nasdaq loses 0.4% , while the Dow is down 0.1% after peeking into green in late morning trading.

Seven of four industry sectors lose ground, with communications services ( -1.4% ) and real estate (-0.8% ) lagging the most. Information technology ( +0.2% ) and healthcare ( +0.2% ) are the best-performing sectors.

Among notable movers: Activision Blizzard sinks 9.5% , Electronic Arts -14% , and Take-Two -12% ; Texas Instruments +3.8% , Nvidia +3.0% , Cognizant Technology +4.2% .

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index ended the Wednesday session up 0.2% .

Oil rises 0.7% to $54.04 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.689%.