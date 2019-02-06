Dunkin' Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $329.83M (+45.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.