MPLX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPLX
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+57.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.