More on Caesarstone's Q4 results

Caesarstone (CSTE -1.3% ) reported Q4 revenue of $142.9M (-3.6% Y/Y), sales improvement in Europe was more than offset by softer performance in Ikea U.S. and in other regions.

Revenue by geography: USA $60.2M (-0.7% Y/Y); Australia (incl. New Zealand) $33.48M (-8.7% Y/Y); Canada $23.83M (-3.4% Y/Y); Israel $9.27M (-6.7% Y/Y); Europe $8.72M (+36.7% Y/Y); and Rest of World $7.37M (-25.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 535 bps to 25.9%; and adj. gross margin declined by 390 bps to 27.4%. Company says the decrease in adjusted gross margin was expected and reflects increased manufacturing costs at facilities in Israel, foreign exchange impact, along with inventory and logistics inefficiencies and higher raw materials costs.

Q4 Operating margin recovered by 414 bps to 2.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $17.84M (-14.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 166 bps to 12.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $14.69M, compared to $61.02M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $93.56M, as of December 31, 2018.

Company announced that it has acquired the remaining 45% ownership interest in its Canadian joint venture from Canadian Quartz Holdings Inc. for a purchase price of ~$20.1M.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $580M-$600M; and Adj. EBITDA $72M-$80M.

