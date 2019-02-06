Fox tops high profit estimates with help from cable, studio

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.2% ) topped expectations with profits for its fiscal Q2, led by strong revenue gains in its TV segment and profit boosts from cable and its studio films.

GAAP EPS of $5.80 was up from $0.99 a year ago, but benefited to the tune of $5.62/share from selling the rest of the company's stake in Sky to Comcast.

Segment OIBDA of $1.57B was up 9% Y/Y, driven by higher contributions from Cable and the film studio, on revenues that grew 5.7%. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 7% on OIBDA growth.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.56B (up 3.6%); Television, $2.15B (up 18.9%); Filmed Entertainment, $2.16B (down 3.9%); other, corporate and eliminations, -$370M.

OIBDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.45B (up 6.5%); Television, -$22M (vs. prior $56M gain); Filmed entertainment, $193M (up 47.3%).

Previously: Twenty-First Century Fox beats by $0.05, revenue in-line (Feb. 06 2019)

