GrubHub Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY)JTKWYBy: SA News Team
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289.98M (+41.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRUB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:GrubHub: Growth At A Reasonable Price