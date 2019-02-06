Camping World new long idea at Off Wall Street

The company has a unique opportunity to consolidate the highly fragmented U.S. RV dealership market (which numbers about 2K strong), says Off Wall Street.

Camping World's (NYSE:CWH) strategic shift to lower-price and lightweight towable RVs has created a larger, more diverse customer base. The Good Sam Club subscription business has grown to more than 2M members - high margins, high retention, and strong free cash flow make this operation alone worth $11 per share.