Laboratory Corporation of America Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)LHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.