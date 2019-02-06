Mattel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.