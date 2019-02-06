Expedia Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.