Elanco down 5% after Q4 report, Lilly plan to divest remaining shares

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN -4.6% ) Q4 results ($M): Revenue: 799.3 (+6.0%); Food Animal: 502.0 (-1.7%).

Net income: 16.4 (+110.2%); non-GAAP net income: 105.4(+148.0%); EPS: 0.04 (+107.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.29 (+141.7%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $3.10B - 3.16B; EPS: $0.36- 0.48; non-GAAP EPS: $1.02 - 1.12.

In its Q4 earnings call this morning, former parent Eli Lilly (LLY -1.1% ) disclosed that it plans to launch an exchange offer to shareholders to swap its remaining 293M ELAN shares for LLY shares.

