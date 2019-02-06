Suncor CEO sees early end to Alberta oil cuts as rail economics damaged

Suncor Energy (SU -0.1% ) rebounds from early sharp losses after predicting Alberta's government will end mandatory oil production curtailment program ahead of schedule because of its "unintended consequences."

The program designed to draw down crude storage and free up space on export pipelines has worked too well, reducing local price discounts to the point that shipping crude by rail into the U.S. is no longer financially sustainable, CEO Steve Williams said in today's earnings conference call.

Williams said the production cuts also are having a long-term negative affect on investor confidence in Canada, echoing criticism leveled last week by Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger.

SU shares had been lower after reporting a Q4 loss; as its Q4 average realized price for raw bitumen was just C$7.96/bbl vs. C$42.80/bbl in the year-ago quarter, and its average realized price for upgraded synthetic crude was C$46.07/bbl vs. C$70.55/bbl.