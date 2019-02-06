Seattle Genetics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)SGENBy: SA News Team
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.03M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SGEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.