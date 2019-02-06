Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.20 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.47M (-59.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.