Skechers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.