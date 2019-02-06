Payday lenders don't need strict underwriting rules, CFPB says

Feb. 06, 2019 12:41 PM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)EZPW, FCFS, CURO, ELVT, ENVABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says strict underwriting standards for small-dollar loans that were set to take effect later this year aren't necessary, according to a proposed rule issued by the agency today.
  • The CFPB, now run by Trump-appointed Kathleen Kraninger, said there's "insufficient evidence and legal support" for requiring payday lenders to assess a borrower's ability to repay a loan and still meet other expenses.
  • Under the new proposed rule, payday lenders, auto title lenders, and some installment lenders wouldn't have to determine a borrower's ability to repay high-interest rate, short-term loans, Bloomberg First Word reports.
