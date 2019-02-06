UGI tumbles 10% after 'sizeable' Q1 earnings miss

UGI Corp. (UGI -9.4% ) plunges as much as 10% after reporting a wide Q1 earnings miss, citing prolonged warmer than normal weather at UGI International and slightly warmer than normal weather at UGI Utilities.

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni calls UGI’s earnings miss "sizeable" and cuts his FY 2019 EPS estimate by ~6% to $2.68.

On its earnings conference call, UGI’s management would not comment on specific options regarding its structure review with AmeriGas Partners (APU -2% ); UGI, via subsidiaries, is the sole general partner and owns 26% of APU.

APU fared better in the quarter, reporting a 4.2% Y/Y increase in revenues to $820M and adjusted EBITDA of $210.7M vs. $194.1M in the prior-year period, as retail volumes sold rose by 5M gallons due to colder weather in its area of operations.