Fiserv Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.