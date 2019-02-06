Republic Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)RSGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.